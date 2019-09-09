Librato is an online monitoring platform that allows your team to collect, store, and visualize any metric across all levels of your application stack.This integration will post a notification to a channel in Slack when an alert is triggered in Librato. An existing paid account is required to use Librato.
Librato kann Folgendes tun:
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