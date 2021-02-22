TreeRing Time Bot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
TreeRing Workforce Solutions will retain customer data in accordance with the user's acceptance about our terms and conditions
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
TreeRing Workforce Solutions will remove customer data in accordance with the user's acceptance about our terms and conditions
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
TreeRing Workforce Solutions will store customer data in accordance with the user's acceptance about our terms and conditions
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no