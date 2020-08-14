Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Kanada, USA, Australien, Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS, Equinix

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes