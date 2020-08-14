Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada, USA, Australien, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Equinix
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter