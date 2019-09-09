Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Krock.io collects and retains the Personal Information we receive as described in this Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, - provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws. Please, visit our Privacy Policy to know more about:
- what type of Information Krock.io collects;
- how Krock.io uses cookies;
- which Information will be publicly visible on the Service;
- how Krock.io uses Personal Information to provide You with the Service;
- how Krock.io uses Personal Information for marketing purposes;
- how long Krock.io stores Personal Information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Krock.io may process your Personal Information for archiving purposes unless You place a request not to do so by contacting us through legal@krock.io.
If you are a European Union resident, under GDPR, Krock.io can process your Personal Information for archiving purposes beyond the stated retention period if doing so is in the public interest, or for historical, scientific, or statistical purposes. We ensure that archiving does not contravene the rights and freedoms of data subjects and that appropriate technical and organizational safeguards are in place, such as data minimization, pseudonymization, or encryption.
In case you would like Krock.io to delete your Personal Information, and if the erasure of that Personal Information does not interfere with Krock.io providing the Services you may place such a request through legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with the applicable laws of your country of residence. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.
Moreover, if you are a resident of California state, US, in accordance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), you may have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.
If you are a resident of Virginia state, US, in accordance with the SB 1392 Consumer Data Protection Act, you may have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.
If you are a European Union resident you have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Personal Information that Krock.io collects about you may be transferred to, stored at, and processed by Krock.io and other third parties outside the country in which you reside, where data protection and privacy regulations may not offer the same level of protection as in other parts of the world. By using Krock.io, you agree to this transfer, storing, or processing. Krock.io will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this policy. Your project, your team's project, and task data will never be transferred to third parties. The only data Krock.io may share with third parties is for analytics, error tracking, and marketing.
Krock.io uses infrastructure and storage services from Third-Party to provide you with the Services. Krock.io uses DigitalOcean Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for processing, data storage, and other additional services as needed.
Moreover, Krock.io employs appropriate technical and organizational security measures to prevent unauthorized access to the collected Personal Information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
DigitalOcean®
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no