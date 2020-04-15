InTrack is a real-time tracking script and website uptime/downtime monitoring tool that provides notifications via Slack and email.
Tracking scripts we currently monitor: Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, and HubSpot (Google Tag Manager and more coming soon!)
Add your list of websites to track and monitor by using our bulk uploading feature to add as many sites as you need.
Designate additional team members to be notified when tracking scripts go missing or website downtime occurs.
View a time record of incidents that have occurred to ensure peace of mind for you and your clients.
Pricing: InTrack is free for your first 3 websites. Need to monitor additional sites? Visit our website to learn more about our Freelancer and Agency plans: https://www.intrack.app
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