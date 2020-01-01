Heroku (

) is used to host Gator's web application and manage server infrastructure on our behalf, including Gator's databases. Sentry (

) is used to diagnose and remedy problems with the Gator web application. Stripe (

) processes payments on our behalf, so Gator never stores your payment information. As part of our integration with Stripe, if you purchase a Gator subscription we will gain access to your name and email address. Sumo Logic (

) is used to monitor Gator's web application and troubleshoot errors. IP addresses are the only personally identifiable information transferred, and log entries are deleted after 7 days.