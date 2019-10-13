Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no