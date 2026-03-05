BuiltWith Pro

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
BuiltWith Pty Ltd retains data only for as long as necessary to operate and improve its services, comply with legal obligations, and maintain the integrity of its technology and business intelligence datasets. Data derived from publicly accessible web content may be retained indefinitely as part of historical research, analytics, and longitudinal technology tracking.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
BuiltWith Pty Ltd generates technology profiles using publicly accessible information from websites and related public sources. Domain owners may request removal of their domain from public lookup tools, however certain derived or historical datasets may be retained for research, analytics, and system integrity purposes.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
BuiltWith Pty Ltd stores data using commercially reasonable technical and organizational safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, alteration, or loss.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
OVH
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no