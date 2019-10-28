Compt software helps companies develop perk stipends so employees can get the perks they want and need most while eliminating the administrative burden for HR and introducing more visibility into their engagement than ever before.With the Compt app: * You can get a summary of your perk stipends (balance, start, and end dates). * You can claim your perk directly in Slack. * You'll be privately notified about relevant Compt account details. * You can easily share how you Compt to a dedicated Slack channel from within your Compt account or Slack.Want to get your company started with Compt? Get more info at compt.io.Note: A paid Compt account is required to enable this integration.
Compt kann Folgendes einsehen:
Compt kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Compt considers data protection and privacy to be of paramount importance. We never sell personal data and we carry out all processing operations in strict compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as well as the Laws of Delaware and the United States, where Compt is incorporated, and other applicable global privacy and data protection laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) (collectively, the “Applicable Law”). For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You have a right to be informed of Personal Data processed by Compt, a right to rectification/correction, erasure and restriction of processing. You also have the right to receive from Compt a structured, common and machine-readable format of Personal Data you provided to us. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We will store your usage data until such time when you withdraw your consent for us to do so. All other data as specified above will be retained for as long as is necessary for the purpose(s) for which we originally collected it. We may also retain information as required by law. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@compt.io
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern