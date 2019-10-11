Secret Santa 2.0

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Clever Cloud