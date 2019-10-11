Secret Santa 2.0

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Clever Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no