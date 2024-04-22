We retain data for 12 months from your last interaction, unless otherwise required. If you have questions about your stored data or would like to request personal data deletion, please contact us at privacy@wooxy.com. We will use and disclose Distribution List information only as outlined in Sections 6-9 of our Privacy Policy (

). We keep personal data only as long as needed to fulfill its original purpose or as required by law. Generally, we retain data for 12 months after your last interaction. After this period, we securely delete the data from our systems, unless we must keep it longer for legal compliance or dispute resolution. Procedure for Handling Data Deletion Requests To request deletion of your personal data, email us at privacy@wooxy.com. After verifying your identity, we'll process your request within 30 days, as required by law. Some data may be exempt from deletion due to legal requirements or legitimate business purposes. • Bill or collect money owed to us; • Send you system alert messages; • Communicate with you about your account; or • Send you informational and promotional content. If we detect abusive or illegal behavior involving your Distribution List, we may share it (or portions of it) with affected ISPs or anti-spam organizations.