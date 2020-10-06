ISO/IEC-27001-Zertifizierung
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.