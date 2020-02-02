StoriesOnBoard

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We claim no intellectual property rights over the data, works and materials uploaded to or stored by you under the Service or generated by the Service as a result of the use of the Service by You (hereinafter: Content) to the Service. Your profile and Contents remain yours. However, by sharing your Content, you agree to allow others to view and share your Content as necessitated by the nature and technical characteristics of the Service. Your content will only be accessible to those whom you give explicit permissions to. Except when a story map is shared publicly by You, in which case it will be accessible by anyone without explicit permissions. We will not disclose or use Content except to operate, maintain, and perform the Service, or to comply with laws.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Processing of personal data provided obligatorily in the course of registration shall start with the registration and end with cancellation. In case of voluntary data, data processing shall last from the date providing the data in question until deleting it. User may delete his/her registration at any time; while Service Provider may only delete his/her registration in the cases and manner regulated in the Terms of Use. The system stores log information for 6 months calculated from the date of logging, except for the date of the last visit which is automatically overwritten by the system. The above provisions do not affect the fulfillment of particular data retention obligations set forth by law (e.g. in accountancy laws), or data processing based on additional consents provided in the course of registration on the website, or in any other manner.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Processing of personal data provided obligatorily in the course of registration shall start with the registration and end with cancellation. In case of voluntary data, data processing shall last from the date providing the data in question until deleting it. User may delete his/her registration at any time; while Service Provider may only delete his/her registration in the cases and manner regulated in the Terms of Use. You may request information about personal data processed by Us pertaining You, and furthermore, with the exception of the workspace name chosen, You may modify or delete Your data at any time by means of the administration page accessible on the website. Based on Your request, We will inform You about the data processed by Us related to You, the purpose, legal basis and period of data processing, furthermore, to whom and for what purpose We provide or have provided You data to third parties, if any. We will comply with such request for information in writing, within no more than 30 days from the submission of the request.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

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Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure