Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data Retention:
Status Scheduler for Slack will retain Customer Data in a secure, hosted MongoDB database as long as the customer is an active member.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data archival/removal policy:
Customer may be able to remove his entire data by contacting the support email. This will delete the active schedules.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data storage policy:
We store just the entered user schedule data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Azure
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
MongoDB Atlas
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no