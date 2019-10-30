Slack Developer Tools enables you to easily build on the platform by quickly pulling developer tools and documentation into Slack, without leaving your Slack workspace. With Slack Developer Tools, you can: • Access docs To view documentation about a particular method, type /sdt docs [method name] into Slack to instantly receive implementation parameters about a specific API method.



• Inspect messages Hover over a message, click the [...] and select Inspect to view how that particular message was built. If you’re inspired or curious about the structure of a message and want to know how it’s built, you can use this feature see and use code in a way you weren’t previously able to.