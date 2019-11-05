There are several ways to turn Slack messages into ideas or comments so that a great new idea or comment doesn’t get lost in Slack. From within Slack you can: Take action on ideas right from notifications or a Planbox link. You can see the ideas details, vote or comment on the idea, or open it in Planbox

Get notifications on any innovation related activity happening in Planbox. You can get notifications for challenge start and end dates, when someone votes or comments on your idea, and for ideas you’re following

Link a specific idea in Planbox to a Slack channel. The channel will receive notifications when updates and changes are made to the idea.

Take advantage of a powerful Planbox feature called Sync Messaging to set up a bi-directional sync so that any messages in an idea’s Slack channel are automatically pushed to Planbox and vice versa.

Create a new idea in Planbox without leaving Slack by typing /innov-create-idea in any Slack channel

Once you’ve connected Slack with Planbox, you can use Planbox’s business rule engine to automatically trigger actions and send messages to Slack