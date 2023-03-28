Drive alignment, focus, and transparency in your organization with Quantive Results OKRs, all without leaving Slack. With one beautiful command - /quantive-okrs - the app will return exactly what you see in the Quantive Results application. Viewing your OKRs, sharing them in channels, and even updating key results has never been quicker. About Quantive Results Quantive Results is the world’s most beautiful and intuitive Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) management and employee experience solution. We build enterprise-scale software with a consumer-grade experience.

To make use of the Quantive Results integration for Slack, you need a trial account in Quantive Results or a paid subscription.