Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Water Cooler Trivia retains a bare minimum of data, including names and email address of trivia contest participants and responses to trivia questions. No other data is retained. And names and email addresses are deleted when requested by a participant. We're not making money off your data. We're making money by making the work week more fun with trivia contests.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When someone requests deletion of their account and associated data, Water Cooler Trivia ensures that their information is removed from our platform within 7 days. Often, this process occurs within 24 hours. We do not store any names, email addresses, or other information once it is deleted.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Water Cooler currently has implemented generally accepted security procedures on all of its collected data, including storage in a secure, private database and record-keeping of application actions taken on the database.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS