Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Feature Watch will retain all user/company data for no more than 1 year after termination of agreement / subscription or when a user requests permanent deletion, whichever comes first.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Feature Watch will remove data upon request by any verified user or company. Data will be archived for no more than one year for any PII
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Feature Watch data will be stored according to all applicable laws governing the locations in which data centers are located
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no