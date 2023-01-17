Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
SalesScreen will retain Customer Data in accordance with our DPA, which states that data is retained for as long as the customer has an active account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
SalesScreen will remove Customer Data in accordance with our DPA, which states that all data is removed within 30 days of the customer opting to discontinue its use of the service.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
SalesScreen will store Customer Data in accordance with our DPA.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, Niederlande
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no