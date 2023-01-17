Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien SalesScreen will retain Customer Data in accordance with our DPA, which states that data is retained for as long as the customer has an active account.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten SalesScreen will remove Customer Data in accordance with our DPA, which states that all data is removed within 30 days of the customer opting to discontinue its use of the service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung SalesScreen will store Customer Data in accordance with our DPA.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland, Niederlande

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.salesscreen.com/terms