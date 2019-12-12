Trevor.io
replaces data requests inside your company, letting your whole team get answers from your data, build gorgeous dashboards, and share results to tools like Slack, Google Sheets, and Zapier.
Trevor Bot sends you snapshot summaries of data and alerts you whenever something important happens (e.g. a customer signs up, an order is made or your team reaches some milestone).
You can combine text with data to generate context-specific Slack messages that trigger when your queries return new results. E.g. yesterday we sold {count} of {product}.
Trevor Bot requires that you have an account at Trevor.io
. Our free plan includes Trevor Bot.
If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to head to https://trevor.io
and contact us directly via the blue Intercom in the bottom right-hand corner. You can also email us at team@trevor.io
.