Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien For active clients, we retain data for as short a time as necessary, but in no event longer than 7 years.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We have strict procedures for destroying all client data, if a client chooses to discontinue service with AuditBoard. After receiving consent from the client, we will securely destroy all data in accordance with NIST guidelines. All backups will be rotated out within 31 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung AuditBoard utilizes AES-256 Encryption for data at rest (on disk) and TLS 1.2 for data in transit (over the network). All connectivity to AuditBoard is browser based over port 443 using TLS 1.2. Data in transit uses asymmetric encryption. Data at rest uses symmetric encryption.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.auditboard.com/subprocessors/