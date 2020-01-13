Proofpoint Content Capture makes it simple for companies to capture electronic communications and deliver them to their archive for retention. It unites and normalizes content feeds across public social media, enterprise collaboration, instant message, text messages and more.
Proofpoint Content Capture kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.