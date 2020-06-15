Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
You may, at any point, contact us at contact@runalloy.com to request prompt removal of your data and to deactivate your account.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We may archive your data in a secure and encrypted state while your account is inactive. You may, at any point, request that we delete your account by contacting us at contact@runalloy.com.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy and our terms at: https://runalloy.com/terms
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We do not sell your personal information or data.
We do not request data beyond what is needed to perform specific workflow integrations and only transfer data as necessary when you allow it. You may, at any time, disable our integration or contact us to request a deletion or removal of your account.
Alloy staff, employees, or affiliate persons do not read or intercept your data in any way. All data on our platform is securely stored using AES256 bit encryption. We take privacy and the integrity of your data very seriously.
All network requests are served over HTTPS encryption. Should you have any questions, please contact us at contact@runalloy.com.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no