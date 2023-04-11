Vizmo is a system that helps organizations manage their workspace efficiently by managing visitors. It enables employees to invite visitors and allows walk-in visitors to request a meeting with them. The system also allows employees to accept or reject visitors. When a visitor is accepted or rejected, the employee is notified by email. However, if the accept/reject feature is disabled, the employee still receives an email notification that a visitor has arrived. To make the process more convenient, Vizmo integrates with Slack by sending a notification message with interactive buttons to accept or reject visitors. This way, employees can manage their visitors directly from Slack without having to check their email.