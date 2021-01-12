Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien AwareGO handles all data processing procedures (e.g. collection, processing and transmission) in accordance with the GDPR provisions.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten The Personal Information we collect is used for providing and improving the Service. We will not use or share your information with anyone except as described in our Privacy Policy. You have the right to correct or delete or to limit the processing of your personal data, a right of objection to future processing and a right to data transferability.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung You have the right to be informed at any time about the data stored concerning your person, its origin and recipient as well as the purpose of data processing. Please contact the AwareGO data protection officer.

Details zum Daten-Hosting The transmission of your personal data within the framework of an order process in the online shop is encrypted using the industry standard Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) technology (SSL encryption version 3). All data is hosted on AWS secure servers.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS