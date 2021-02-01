Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen MongoDB Atlas

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.evergreen.so/privacy-policy