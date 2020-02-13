The Office@Hand for Slack application gives you the ability to:Start an Office@Hand Meeting by clicking the call button within Slack. Leverage Slack's slash-command to start an Office@Hand Meeting or start an Office@Hand Conference call.Office@Hand for Slack gives your team the tools to enhance productivity and drive collaboration on the fly within Slack. To get started, please use your Office@Hand subscription or trial account.
Office@Hand for Slack kann Folgendes einsehen:
Office@Hand for Slack kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.