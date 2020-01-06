Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Formsite will retain Customer Data in accordance to Retention Policy set via user account's User menu -> Data Retention page and it has options that vary from 7 days to 2 years.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
This is controlled by our customers as well as noted in the Privacy Policy - "Formsite does not own, control or direct the use of any of the customer data stored or processed by a customer or user via the Service. Only the customer or users are entitled to access, retrieve and direct the use of such customer data." Customer can export the results and delete them from their account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
This is controlled by our customers as well. They can choose to periodically export the data and delete it from Formsite or set up a webhook to send the data over to their service and delete it from Formsite etc.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no