Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Crosschq data is stored at AWS. We encrypt all data at rest. We backup our production databases every 24 hours. Backup data is fully encrypted and is stored at a separate AWS facility.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We use AWS to host all our services.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no