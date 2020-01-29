Finding the best subject line for your emails just got easier! The Bestsubjectline Slack App can help you test your subject lines with your team members inside Slack. Simply use our /getscore command with your subject line and our bot will reply back with its score and how you can make it better. Here’s why you should use BestSubjectLine: Get Inspiration – when the pressure of creating the perfect subject line gets too much, Best Subject Line will help you get started. Writer's block happens to the best of us, but with BestSubjectLine you can type what’s in your head and you’ll get immediate feedback that you can use to refine the subject line. Focus on the Big Picture – if you’ve read all the articles about the science behind a good subject line, it can seem impossible to keep all the details in mind at the same time. With Bestsubjectline, you have an expert in-built consultant that will work with best practices, so you don’t have to try and remember it all. Save Time – With the Bestsubjectline, you get a tester that quickly picks up important details that you’ve missed automatically.