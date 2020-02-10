Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Fairwinds Insights stores information generated by your Kubernetes cluster. It also stores data like the channel IDs users have selected for Slack messages. It does not store any other Slack-related data, such as message contents. Data is retained indefinitely unless deletion is requested by a user.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Contact insights@fairwinds.com if you would like to have your data deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Fairwinds Insights only stores customer data until deletion is requested.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no