Konnect Insights

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained till the time your contract is active with yes. Once contract is over, the data is deleted after 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In accordance with applicable data protection law, you have a right to have information we hold about you deleted, blocked or removed. Please feel free to contact us through dpo@konnectinsights.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All institutional data will be stored, backed-up, archived and disposed of in a manner consistent with its sensitivity, requirements and best practices.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no