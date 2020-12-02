HexometerBot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
HexowatchBot will retain customer data in accordance with the privacy policy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
HexowatchBot will retain customer data in accordance with the privacy policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
HexowatchBot will retain customer data in accordance with the privacy policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Singapur, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud Platform
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no