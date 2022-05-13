Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Eeny will only collect the data needed for the operation of the app such as: - the history of "picks"; - the configured workspace settings (lists); Collected data is stored while Eeny is installed. All data relating to the workspace is removed within 45 days after the app is uninstalled. We follow the OWASP best-practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.