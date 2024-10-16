Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain Customer Data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy or as long as we are legally required or permitted to do so. For example, we retain our Customers’ account information for as long as their accounts are active and a reasonable period thereafter in case a Customer decides to re-activate our Services; we also retain Customer Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, and to continue to develop and improve our Services.Customer Data may persist in copies made for backup and business continuity purposes for additional time.
https://www.qualified.com/legal/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Qualified. Qualified may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Qualified may require additional ID verification. Qualified should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one quarter of the deletion request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data stored by Qualified is done so in a securely encrypted and logically segregated manner. This ensures that our Customers’ visitor data is protected from exploitation and accessible for customer support related inquiries. Qualified does not engage in “roll-your-own” encryption, algorithms, or practices and will not use “security through obscurity” within production infrastructure or applications. Qualified leverages best-in-class cloud-based storage facilities via Third Party Service Providers to ensure that they have secure physical controls as well as redundant backups to fulfill Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Qualified stores data with Salesforce Heroku, who manages cloud servers and databases on AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-4.1-2025-04-14
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Zero retention for our LLM subprocessors.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
AWS US-East.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
AWS US-East.