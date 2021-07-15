Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Haystack retains data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Client data is removed when the client organization contract is expired, individual data removal requests are handled via customer support channels based on the terms listed in the contact.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Haystack stores data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Haystack uses GCP hosted Google Cloud Sql as the relational database hosting provider. It is fully managed and security-enhanced by Google. Haystack uses it to store client information including employees, teams, posts, events and other data inputted by the customers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter