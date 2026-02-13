Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data from your Slack workspace is retained for as long as sufficient to continue providing Smithy's services to your Slack workspace.
Aggregated and anonymised data may be retained for internal reporting and business planning purposes.
We encourage you to review our full privacy policy: https://smithy.app/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We remove your personal data after you explicitly delete your own account on Smithy and when an administrator removes Smithy entirely from your Slack workspace, and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal, subject to any legal obligations such as complying to applicable laws, resolving disputes, and enforcing our legal agreements and policies.
Only the data we need to keep for legal & tax reasons will be kept.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Core Smithy functionality relies on processing messages in your Slack workspace. We respect the seriousness of having access to potentially sensitive information and store only the bare minimum required for Smithy to function.
* We don't see messages at all from channels that Smithy has not been intentionally added to.
* We don't store all message content that reaches Smithy.
* From the messages that we do store, we only store subjects and decisions, not general replies to threads.
* We store the following additional metadata about Smithy-generated threads: the number of replies and Slack-specific thread, team, user, and message identifiers.
We use a cloud hosting provider to store and process your data. The database is kept separate from the application servers.
Your data is encrypted when transmitted to Smithy. We additionally implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your data.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted, with database separate from application servers.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no