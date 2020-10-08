Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien データは、テナントの有料利用契約が有効な間保持されます。 無料トライアルのテナントの場合、テナントのデータは無料トライアルの期間中保持され、無料トライアル終了後1ヶ月以内にデータは破棄されます。 Data will be retained while the tenant's pay-per-use agreement is in effect. For free trial tenants, the tenant's data will be retained for the duration of the free trial and the data will be destroyed within one month after the free trial ends.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten kickflowは、テナントの退会と最後の支払いを確認した後、1ヶ月以内に預託データを削除します。 Kickflow will delete the tenant's data within a month after confirming that the tenant has resigned and made the last payment.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung kickflowが保有する個人情報は厳重に管理され、適切な権限を持つ管理者のみが社内でアクセスすることができます。個人情報管理システムは継続的に見直され、改善されます。 kickflowは、プライバシーポリシーに記載された目的以外のために個人情報を収集することはありません。また、プライバシーポリシーに記載されている以外の目的で個人情報を第三者に提供することはありません。 The personal information held by kickflow is strictly controlled and is only accessible internally by administrators with the appropriate privileges. The personal information management system is reviewed and improved on an ongoing basis. kickflow does not collect personal information for purposes other than those stated in the privacy policy. In addition, kickflow does not provide personal information to third parties other than as described in the privacy policy.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting 私たちのデータはHeroku（米国リージョン）でホストされます。 認証情報はAuth0（米国リージョン）でホストされます。 Our data will be hosted on Heroku (US region). Authentication information will also be hosted on Auth0 (US region).

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Heroku