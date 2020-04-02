Xactly Incent provides sales reps visibility into their variable compensation as well as streamlines administration of sales compensation. The Xactly Incent Slack App provides reps a quick view of their compensation right at their fingertips in Slack, as well as provides easy access to compensation inquiry submission to their sales managers.
Xactly Incent kann Folgendes einsehen:
Xactly Incent kann Folgendes tun:
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