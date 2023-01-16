Upon customer deletion, NachoNacho deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours, and backups are deleted within 14 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

User data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. User data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly.