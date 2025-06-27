Anonymous Bot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
This app will not retain any user's personal information. The app only store auth tokens necessary to communicate back to Slack.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
User's can't request data archival or removal because we have none. The only data the Bot has (API tokens) are secrets between Slack and the Bot. These tokens should be considered "necessary" and can't be deleted, even upon user's request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
No user's data collected. Tokens are stored in a database, following security standards.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no