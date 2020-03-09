Documill Leap

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Documill will retain Customer Data in accordance with data retention policy of Documill Oy, with respect to GDPR
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Documill will remove Customer Data in accordance with data protection policy of Documill Oy, with respect to GDPR
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Documill will store Customer Data in accordance with data protection policy of Documill Oy, with respect to GDPR
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter