Your web application has a breaking point. Loadster will find it before your customers do!Create realistic test scripts and play them back with thousands of virtual users from globally distributed cloud regions. Use the same scripts for monitoring your application 24x7x365 and get alerted if anything goes wrong.
Loadster kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Loadster will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://loadster.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, test scripts, test results, and monitoring data may be retained in Loadster's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@loadster.app.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Loadster will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://loadster.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@loadster.app. Loadster makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Loadster will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://loadster.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name), your test scripts and scenarios, and your test results and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS and GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://loadster.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@loadster.app requesting that your account data be deleted.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
help@loadster.app
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern