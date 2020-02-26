Cortex XDR is the industry's only detection and response platform that runs on fully integrated endpoint, network and cloud data. Use this official Palo Alto Networks app to send custom notification on alerts generated by Cortex XDR. Each notification includes important information on the alert such as the severity, timestamp and category of the alert, and is embedded with a link allowing you to further investigate the alert by pivoting to the Cortex XDR management console. Determine which alerts you would like to be notified on and which channels you would like to be notified in through the Cortex XDR management console.