Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Belgien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host them in GCP
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter