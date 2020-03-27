A trivial thing like ordering lunch in the office takes WAY TOO MUCH time. Picking the restaurant, gathering orders from the team, ordering, making sure everyone pays what they owe… The Lunch bot will make all those time-consuming pains go away. It will manage ordering food, how much people pay and how much they owe, and answer the question: “So, who’s placing the order today?”. Want to order pizza for lunch? Start an order with a simple command and invite people to join. Because eating together is the best form of making new friends, right?