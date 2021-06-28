Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We collect and store necessary information required to offer you the features of the platform. Data would be archived for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. This is the period when we would want to win you back and resume your account from the last operating state.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We archive your data for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. You can request for us to send, remove or modify any information about your account. To permanently remove your data, you must email us at codekickbot@gmail.com, and we will remove your data within 30 days of notice.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The personal information we collect is stored and processed in United States, or where we or our partners, affiliates and third-party providers maintain facilities. By providing us with your personal information, you consent to the disclosure to these overseas third parties.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no