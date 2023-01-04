betterstack.com
alerts the right person on your team when your website goes down, then helps you find the cause with a Slack-native AI SRE agent. It combines the most reliable uptime and infrastructure monitoring with built-in incident management, error tracking, and public status pages.
With the Better Stack integration for Slack you can:
• Receive the fastest downtime alerts
that include a cause, screenshot, and error logs
• Catch exceptions with Sentry-compatible error tracking
and resolve them right in Slack
• Investigate incidents with an AI SRE agent
that finds the root cause across your logs, metrics, and traces
• Look up the current on-call
contact and receive updates
• Trigger incidents for critical events
like when the ‘Order’ button is missing
It takes only 3 minutes to set up.We don’t just tell you your site went down, we tell you why
You get a screenshot and error logs with every incident alert to help you identify what went wrong and resolve it quickly. A detailed event timeline lets you know exactly what happened, collaborate on the solution, and prepare post-mortems.Catch exceptions before they turn into incidents
Better Stack is Sentry-compatible, so you keep your existing SDK and start tracking errors in minutes. Get a Slack alert with the full stack trace the moment something breaks, then resolve it in the thread or hand it to our agent.Resolve incidents with an AI SRE agent, right in Slack
Tag Better Stack in Slack and our agent investigates across your logs, metrics, traces, and errors. It correlates recent deployments and metric changes to find the root cause, and can even open a pull request with a fix. It always asks for your approval first.Easy on-call duty scheduling
Set up on-call rotations, request cover or add overrides in a click, and escalate the incident to other colleagues when there's no reply.Share your uptime with a status page
Communicate the status of your services and build confidence in your product with beautiful status pages.Support
FAQ: https://betterstack.com/docs/uptime/frequently-asked-questions/
Email: hello@betterstack.com