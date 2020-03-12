These aren't your basic uptime checks! Speedway tests scripted transactional flows against multiple API endpoints so you can make sure your entire API stays fast, functional, and reliable. With the Slack integration, Speedway will notify your team in your preferred Slack channel whenever a monitor fails or recovers, so you can work together in Slack to quickly resolve problems and downtime.
Speedway kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Speedway will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, monitoring scripts, and monitoring data may be retained in Speedway's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Speedway will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app. Speedway makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Speedway will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name) and your monitoring scripts and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS and GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://speedway.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@speedway.app if you would like your data deleted.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
help@speedway.app
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern